Jahnavi Killekar Sets Temperature Soaring With Her Latest Instagram Post

Jahnavi Killekar’s name has become popular in every Marathi household because of her negative role as Saniya in the TV show Bhagya Dile Tu Mala. The actress may be playing the role of an antagonist and her character is disliked, but in real life, she has quite a sizable fan following on social media. Recently, she offered a glimpse of her day out at Lonavala. Jahnavi had set temperatures soaring with her post, which has left her fans surprised. Jahnavi Killekar is a water baby and her recent reel is proof. She shared a video from a pool area, where she can be seen dressed in sleeveless blue printed swimwear. Jahnavi can be seen lying on the shack and posing by the poolside. One of the shots shows her entering the pool to take a dip in it and then she strikes various poses for the camera. Looks like she had a fun day outdoors. The caption read, “Hot."

The video garnered a lot of attention and fans flocked to the comment section to shower her with praises. A comment read, “Would like to see you in the Bollywood or Marathi movie industry very soon as a main actress. You are so gorgeous." Another wrote, “Janhavi, your style is unique." “Pani mein aag laga di apne (You have set the water on fire)", read another comment. A user tried to troll her by writing, “You stay in saree only."