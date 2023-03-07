Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna enjoys a massive fan base in the entertainment industry. All thanks to his noteworthy acting performances and humble nature. In an illustrious career of more than three decades, Nandamuri Balakrishna has featured in various films but not a single ad commercial until last year. The actor surprised fans when he was featured in an ad, released in October 2022, for a real estate company. It was reported that Nandamuri Balakrishna charged a whooping sum of Rs 15,00,00,000, which was to Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital & Research Institute.

Now, taking another step in the advertisement world, Nandamuri Balakrishna has been announced as the brand ambassador of Vega Jewellers Vega Sri Golden Diamond.

The one-minute 25-second clip had two different advertisements - one showcasing a puja while the other featured a marriage. In both set ups, Nandamuri Balakrishna is seen decked up in classy ethnic fits along with some statement jewellery. The actor has shared the screen space with Pragya Jaiswal and Sanjana Anand.

Watch the advertisement video here:

Fans are impressed with Nandamuri Balakrishna’s screen presence. One of them wrote, “Super cool ad. As usual NBK Sir screen presence is awesome."

Another said, “Simply awesome and very cool." They flooded the comment section with “Jai balayya" slogans.

Nandamuri Balakrishna will also be attending the opening of Vega Jewellers’s new branch in Vijayawada on March 8.

The Telugu actor was recently in the news for praising Dhanush-starrer Vaathi and the production house, Sithara Entertainments production. A picture was also shared on Twitter by Sithara Entertainments.

Expressing gratitude to Nandamuri Balakrishna, the production company shared a picture with the actor and also penned a heartwarming note: “Thank you Nandamuri Balakrishna Garu for your hearty appreciation after watching Sir movie. We are thrilled to receive such love from you, sir. We are overjoyed by your gesture and it means a lot to us."

Vaathi, directed by Venky Atluri, talks about the importance of education, with a major emphasis on the privatisation of academic institutions.

