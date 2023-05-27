Jai Shri Ram From Adipurush: Top Singers From The Music Fraternity Render The Song In Their Unique Way

Ever since the team of Adipurush dropped the teaser of Jai Shri Ram, the song has captured everyone’s heart and has become a popular tune. With them recently unveiling the full version, the song has brought the Indian music fraternity together. Not only are audiences worldwide showering love, but even renowned singers from the industry have been praising it.

While the song witnessed a grand launch with a live performance by Ajay-Atul along with chorus of singers, the song is now uniting the nation as prominent singers from various parts of India, including Arijit Singh, Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan, Tulsi Kumar, Hariharan, Jubin Nautiyal, Vishal Dadlani, Anup Jalota, Devi Sri Prasad (DSP), Shaan, Jaya Kishore, Sukhbir, Sachet - Parampara, Manan Bhardwaj, Anuradha Paudwal, Meet Bros., Stebin Ben, Payal Dev, Vipin Sachdeva, Sahilendra Bhartti, Ram Kumar Lakha, MD Desi Rockstar, Kumar Vishu, Shipra Goyal and Tripti Shakya amongst various others have taken to their social media to give the song their own unique twist.

The team is set to orchestrate a spectacular launch of the second song, Ram Siya Ram, sung and composed by Sachet-Parampara and penned by Manoj Muntashir, across a myriad of platforms on May 29 at noon. Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, is produced by T- Series, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair Retrophiles, Pramod and Vamsi of UV Creations, will be released globally on June 16, 2023.

The film is said to be an adaptation of the Indian epic that centres around the victory of good over evil.Prabhas has taken on the iconic role of Lord Ram, while Kriti is playing Janaki and Saif is embodying the villainous Lankesh Ravana. Sunny Singh is portraying Lakshman, while Devdatta Nage is bringing Lord Hanuman to life on the big screen. Supporting cast members include Vatsal Sheth, Rayhan Kadar, Prashant Kumar, and Gaurav Pandya, promising an ensemble performance for audiences to look forward to.