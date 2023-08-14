Jailer 2 Confirmed; Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay To Collaborate In Nelson's 'Dream' Film

Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer is breaking one record at a time at the box office and the fans can’t stop celebrating. The fans flooded the theatres on the first day leading to a whopping Rs 72 crore collection worldwide. Apart from Rajinikanth, the film also starred Mohanlal and Shivarajkumar. From the music to the action, everything has been top-notch under the direction of Nelson Dilipkumar.

Amid such a tremendous response to the film, Nelson Dilipkumar is keen to make Jailer 2. Yes, you read that right!

On Monday, Manobala Vijaybalan shared the exciting news with the fans on the popular social media platform X. His post also had a quote from the director of Jailer. It read,

“#Jailer2 CONFIRMED✅ There are plans to take #Jailer part 2. Also, I’m planning to make part two for #Beast, #Doctor, #KolamaavuKokila. I have also dream to do one film featuring #Vijay & #Rajinikanth together." - Nelson Dilipkumar."

Check it out.

Nelson Dilip Kumar, the director of the hit Tamil film Jailer, is riding high on the success of his creation as it takes the box office by storm and captures the hearts of audiences and critics alike. The film’s powerhouse performance, led by superstar Rajinikanth, is setting records and inching closer to joining the prestigious 100-crore club.

The film’s captivating narrative has garnered widespread appreciation, drawing compliments from celebrities and cinema enthusiasts alike. Recently, the movie found its way to the screen of Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister, MK Stalin, who extended his support by watching Jailer. Nelson Dilip Kumar expressed his gratitude on Twitter, posting a vote of thanks on behalf of the film’s cast and crew. His tweet read, “Thank you so much, honourable Chief Minister, @mkstalin sir, for watching #jailer. Thanks for all the appreciation and motivation, sir. The cast and crew are really happy with your words."

Jailer stands as an Indian Tamil action thriller, meticulously crafted by Nelson Dilip Kumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran. The film boasts an impressive cast including the legendary Rajinikanth, Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, and Vasanth Ravi. Vijay Kartik Kannan’s cinematography brings the story to life, while the music composed by Anirudh Ravichander complements the narrative. The film is backed by Sun Pictures as the production company.