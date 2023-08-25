Jailer Box Office Collection Day 15: Rajinikanth-starrer Ends 2nd Week With Lowest Numbers

Rajinikanth’s Jailer has been seeing a major dip in its box office collection lately. On Thursday, the film managed to earn Rs 3.05 crore in all languages with an 18.67 per cent dip, the lowest so far in its theatrical run. According to the entertainment trade tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 2.25 crore in Tamil, Rs 50 lakh in Telugu, Rs 7 lakh in Kerala and Rs 23 lakh in Hindi.

With Thursday’s collection, Jailer closed the second week’s collection at Rs 62.95 crore, leading the total net collection in India to Rs 298 crore. The gross domestic collection now stands at Rs 350.30 crore.

Jailer earned Rs 183 crore overseas taking the total worldwide collection to Rs 533.3 crore. The film saw an overall occupancy of 20.56 per cent in Tamil states. While in Telugu, it witnessed a total occupancy of 17.67 per cent on day 15. The trade analyst tracker also predicted that Jailer will be earning an estimate of Rs 2 crore on Friday.

While Jailer is delivering strong numbers at the box office, the film’s dancing number Kaavaalaa, featuring Tamannaah Bhatia is proving to be extremely popular as it crossed over 150 million views on YouTube and has turned out to be popular on Instagram Reels. The production house of the film, Sun Pictures announced the news on X (formerly Twitter) by writing, “Sailing past the 150 million mark in style! It’s Kaavaalaa vibes everywhere."