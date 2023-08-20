Trends :Gadar 2 Box OfficeSunny DeolSalman KhanSonali RautVivek Agnihotri
Home » Movies » Jailer Box Office Day 10: Rajinikanth Continues BO Domination, Film Collects Rs 500 Crores

Jailer Box Office Day 10: Rajinikanth Continues BO Domination, Film Collects Rs 500 Crores

Jailer box office collection day 10.
Jailer box office collection day 10.

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: August 20, 2023, 08:25 IST

Chennai [Madras], India

Advertisement

Jailer box office collection day 10: Rajinikanth film puts up a phenomenal show at the box office.

Jailer Box Office Collection Day 10: Rajinikanth’s latest release, Jailer, has shatter box office records and how! The film, which released on August 10, collected a jaw-dropping Rs 500 crores worldwide in just 10 days. The film, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, has been doing phenomenal business in India and overseas. As per reports, Jailer is inching towards the Rs 275 crore mark and is expected to breach it on Sunday. Whereas, internationally, Jailer has impressed everyone.

According to Sacnilk.com, Jailer collected Rs 15.69 crore on Saturday in India. This includes all languages. Trade expert Manobala V noted that in Tamil Nadu alone, Jailer collected Rs 9.47 crore. The film is expected to cross the Rs 200 crore mark in Tamil Nadu alone.

Advertisement

On the worldwide front, the trade expert noted that Jailer has already hit the Rs 500 crore mark at the box office.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala noted that in the US alone, Jailer has collected $5 million.

top videos
  • Salman Debuts Bald Look | Ayushmann's Pooja Flirts With Jeetendra | Samantha At 'India Day Parade'

    • Meanwhile, it was recently reported that the digital streaming rights for Jailer have been secured by Kalanithi Maran’s production house, Sun Pictures, in collaboration with Netflix. The movie is set to be available for streaming on the Sun NXT platform. Furthermore, Sun Network has secured satellite rights for Jailer in its Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam versions.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Dishya SharmaDishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. Sh...Read More

    first published: August 20, 2023, 08:25 IST
    last updated: August 20, 2023, 08:25 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App