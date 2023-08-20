Jailer Box Office Day 10: Rajinikanth Continues BO Domination, Film Collects Rs 500 Crores

Jailer Box Office Collection Day 10: Rajinikanth’s latest release, Jailer, has shatter box office records and how! The film, which released on August 10, collected a jaw-dropping Rs 500 crores worldwide in just 10 days. The film, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, has been doing phenomenal business in India and overseas. As per reports, Jailer is inching towards the Rs 275 crore mark and is expected to breach it on Sunday. Whereas, internationally, Jailer has impressed everyone.

According to Sacnilk.com, Jailer collected Rs 15.69 crore on Saturday in India. This includes all languages. Trade expert Manobala V noted that in Tamil Nadu alone, Jailer collected Rs 9.47 crore. The film is expected to cross the Rs 200 crore mark in Tamil Nadu alone.

On the worldwide front, the trade expert noted that Jailer has already hit the Rs 500 crore mark at the box office.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala noted that in the US alone, Jailer has collected $5 million.