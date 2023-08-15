Jailer Box Office Day 5: Rajinikanth Film Surpasses Rs 350 Crore Mark In Less Than A Week

Jailer was released on August 10, Thursday, and enjoyed an extended weekend by collecting Rs 300 crore gross worldwide. According to Sacnilk.com, Jailer collected an estimate of Rs 28 crore on Monday, day 5, in India. This includes collections from all languages. With this, Jailer’s current India total stands at Rs 178 crore. The report added, “Jailer had an overall 63 percent Tamil Occupancy on Monday, August 14, 2023." Meanwhile, film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan confirmed that Jailer has zoomed past Rs 350 crores gross worldwide.

Jailer Box Office Day 5: Rajinikanth starrer Jailer has exceeded all box office expectations as the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial is on its way to become the highest grossing Tamil movie of the year. Jailer has crossed Rs 350 crores gross mark worldwide.

Jailer marks the return of the superstar, Rajinikanth, on the silver screen after his two years of hiatus. He was last seen in Annaatthe. The ensemble cast of Jailer also includes Ramya Krishnan, Jackie Shroff, Vasant Ravi, Yogi Babu, and Reding Kingsley. Tamannaah Bhatia’s infectious energy and captivating dance moves in the song Kaavaalaa have already taken the internet by storm.

News18 Showsha’s review of Jailer read: “Jailer is a Rajinikanth vehicle fuelled by his invincible image as the man of the masses. Dressed in crisp linen shirts and trousers we see him striding arrogantly in his cool new avatar. He is great, flashing that smile from behind his salt and pepper look, and enjoying being (relatively) more restrained here. His recent releases, Kaala and Annaatthe gave us a glimpse of the actor in subtler, more delicately written parts and he continues it with Jailer."