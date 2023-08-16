Trends :Gadar 2 Box OfficeSunny DeolSalman KhanSonali RautVivek Agnihotri
Home » Movies » Jailer Box Office Day 6: Rajinikanth's Film Continues To Rule, Inches Close To Rs 400 Crore Mark

Jailer Box Office Day 6: Rajinikanth's Film Continues To Rule, Inches Close To Rs 400 Crore Mark

Jailer was released on August 10.
Jailer was released on August 10.

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: August 16, 2023, 08:47 IST

Hyderabad, India

Advertisement

Rajinikanth's Jailer also collected Rs 33 crore in India on Tuesday, August 15. Check out the detailed box office collection here.

Jailer Box Office Day 6: Even six days after its release, Rajinikanth’s Jailer is going strong at the box office. As per the industry tracker Sacnilk, the film is inching close to Rs 400 crore mark worldwide.

Meanwhile, in India, Jailer collected Rs 33 crore on Tuesday, August 15. This includes collections from all languages. With this, the film’s total domestic collection stands at Rs 207 crore. The report also added, “Jailer had an overall 81.59% Tamil Occupancy on Tuesday, August 15, 2023."

Here’s the day-wise collection of Jailer in India: 

Advertisement

DaysCollection 
1Rs 48.35 crore
2Rs 25.72 crore
3Rs 34.30 crore
4Rs 42.20 crore
5Rs 23.55 crore
6Rs 33 crore

Released on August 10, Jailer marks Rajinikanth’s comeback to the big screen after two years. The film shows two distinctive personalities of Rajinikanth as a typical retired family man, and a furious man who spares no one when he gets into action. Besides Rajinikanth, Jailer also features Jackie Shroff, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan and Yogi Babu among others in key roles. Mohanlal also made a special appearance in the film.

News18 Showsha’s review of Jailer read: “Jailer is a Rajinikanth vehicle fuelled by his invincible image as the man of the masses. Dressed in crisp linen shirts and trousers we see him striding arrogantly in his cool new avatar. He is great, flashing that smile from behind his salt and pepper look, and enjoying being (relatively) more restrained here. His recent releases, Kaala and Annaatthe gave us a glimpse of the actor in subtler, more delicately written parts and he continues it with Jailer."

Advertisement
top videos
  • Salman Debuts Bald Look | Ayushmann's Pooja Flirts With Jeetendra | Samantha At 'India Day Parade'

    • Meanwhile, it was recently reported that the digital streaming rights for Jailer have been secured by Kalanithi Maran’s production house, Sun Pictures, in collaboration with Netflix. The movie is set to be available for streaming on the Sun NXT platform. Furthermore, Sun Network has secured satellite rights for Jailer in its Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam versions.

    Reportedly, Jailer will make its way to the Sun NXT platform after completing its 28-day theatrical run. However, there is no official confirmation to this so far.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Chirag SehgalChirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop grou...Read More

    first published: August 16, 2023, 08:40 IST
    last updated: August 16, 2023, 08:47 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App