Jamie Dornan 'Breaks' Alia Bhatt and Gal Gadot's 'Heart' at Heart of Stone Teaser Launch; Watch

Alia Bhatt is making waves globally. The actress is all set to make her much-awaited Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone. For the film, she would be seen sharing screen space with Gal Gadot. The action entertainer is all set to release on Netflix on August 11. Ahead of the film’s release, she recently attended the trailer launch event in Brazil. Now she shared a glimpse of her visit on her Instagram handle. She wrote, “A recap of my #Tudum moments 🏽 #HeartOfStone @netflix."

The video opens with Alia getting ready, where she says, “I am feeling like I am on a cloud." She then shares a bundle of all the press days and fan meets with her Heart Of Stone co-stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Have a look at the video:

Alia had earlier shared her excitement for being a part of Heart Of Stone. She said, “It was a very special film in the first place for me to be a part of. I shot it at a very exciting time when I was feeling like it was a nice time to break into another language, into Hollywood, as you call it. But I was having a lot of fun and met some amazing people while I was doing that."

Speaking of Alia Bhatt’s Heart Of Stone trailer, we see Gal Gadot as Rachel Stone and her fervent allegiance towards a furtive peacekeeping force called the Charter. The trailer deftly captures some high-octane action sequences involving flying jets and glider suits. One of the major highlights of the clip is Alia Bhatt essaying a tech-savvy hacker Keya Dhawan responsible for stealing Charter’s most potent weapon. An exchange between Gal Gadot and Alia Bhatt is bound to charge you up when Rachel yells over phone,"Heart or no heart, I am coming for you".

Earlier, according to a report in India Today, Alia opened up about bagging Heart Of Stone in an interview. She shared, “My team sent me the script and they said, ‘You know they would like for you to read the script and if you are interested, we can get you to Zoom meet with the director’. Thanks to Zoom, a lot of this has become possible."