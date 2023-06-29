Jamie Foxx Is Slowly Recovering From Mystery Medical Complication: Report

Renowned actor and musician Jamie Foxx is in the news when he met with an accident while filming ‘Back in Action’, a Netflix action comedy. He has suffered a medical complication but details of which have not been shared till now. And now a report has come in that the actor is reportedly making progress in his recovery and is slowly regaining his health.

Hindustan Times quoted a source saying, “He is getting the best care and working hard to recover right now, but he is still not himself. He has the tightest circle around him." The actor’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, shared a statement via Instagram the next after the accident. It read, “We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time." The incident occurred on April 11 in Atlanta, Georgia.