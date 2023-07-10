Jamie Foxx Makes First Public Appearance After Hospitalisation, Waves At Fans From Cruise

Oscar-winner actor Jamie Foxx has made his first public experience following a struggle with an undisclosed medical condition which led to his hospitalisation in April. The actor’s health scare was made public by his daughter Corinne Foxx on social media. In an official statement, she requested fans for privacy while also extending gratitude towards those showing constant support to her family during the difficult time. Nothing much about Jamie’s medical condition has been revealed, but it is known that he is already on the road to recovery. Now, the Django Unchained star was recently spotted cruising on a boat.

According to a report by TMZ, Jamie Foxx was seen waving at his fans in his first public glimpse in months. He was seen onboard a boat on the Chicago River and wasn’t alone. It is suggested that Jamie was in the company of a few others who the portal claims could be members of his family. He was said to be in a vibrant mood and extremely happy to interact with his fans.