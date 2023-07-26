Janhvi Kapoor Calls Bollywood PR Game 'Daunting', Reveals 'Most Insecure' Thing She Did To Promote Her Film

Janhvi Kapoor, who recently starred in Bawaal, opened up about the prominence of PR in Bollywood and her steadfast belief in prioritising good work over marketing and publicity. Janhvi Kapoor, who played the female lead, Nisha Dixit, opposite Varun Dhawan in the film has been garnering widespread acclaim for her exceptional performance in the movie.

In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Janhvi Kapoor reflected on the pressure to conform to marketing and PR strategies. She expressed, “I think that there’s an intrinsic fear when you are in an industry or in an environment where everyone kind of has, you know those speaker phones and everybody is shouting to do this and do that, and you are scared that if I’m the only quite one, would anyone even notice. But I think it takes a lot of courage to stick to your guns and be like no, my work is enough. I think that takes a lot and it’s very daunting. And most times we can’t follow through with it and I know that I have wavered."

Janhvi Kapoor discussed her perspective on the prevalent PR-driven culture in the entertainment industry. When asked about her own approach to PR and marketing, she candidly revealed that she has been told there’s a major lack of PR on her part. But, she noticed in the past five years that many people believe that after a film releases, the conversations always revolve around the idea that there’s no such thing as a bad film, only bad marketing.

Varun Dhawan playfully interrupted Janhvi, inquiring about who told her this. Janhvi, with a smile, avoided revealing names but acknowledged that she has been given such advice by numerous individuals.