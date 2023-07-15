Janhvi Kapoor Almost Falls During Her Pilates Session; Her Reaction Goes Viral

Janhvi Kapoor recently saved herself from a bad injury. The actress almost tripped during her pilates session. In the video, Janhvi donned an orange athleisure. While she was stretching, she almost lost her balance and was about to fall. Janhvi’s reaction has gone viral now.

Have a look at the video:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Bawaal. She would be seen sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan for the same. The story revolves around Ajay Dixit, an ordinary albeit popular high school history teacher Ajay Dixit, also known as Ajju bhaiya, who enjoys mini celebrityhood in his town, courtesy the fake image he has built about himself. Circumstances compel him to embark on World War II trail in Europe, and he is forced to take along his newly-wed wife Nisha, with whom he shares a strained relationship. What follows is a series of events that test his marriage and force him to confront the biggest war of them all- the war within. Shot in India and multiple international locales, this love story has a meaningful message, which is sure to resonate with audiences worldwide.