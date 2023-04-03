Janhvi Kapoor And Rumoured Bf Shikhar Pahariya Captured Together Busy On Their Phones, Fans Say, 'They Are Texting Each Other'

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya have been making quite many headlines owing to their rumored romantic entanglement. While the two of them have yet to make their relationship official, they have been captured by the paparazzi on countless occasions. In one such recent instance, Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya couldn’t escape the eagle eyes of the paparazzi at NMACC bash.

In a clip shared by a popular paparazzo handle, Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya can be seen standing beside each other. One could easily notice Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya busy with their phones. Later, Shikhar can be seen interacting with someone while Janhvi continues to be on her phone. While Shikhar Pahariya had donned a dashing black ethnic attire, Janhvi Kapoor slayed in her glimmering and glamorous outfit.

Several fans reacted to the video in the comment section. One of them wrote,"They are texting each other!" Another one commented, “Very nice! Sneaking into people’s privacy? So nice of you dumbo!" Someone else stated, “Lol! Enjoy the event. These people need to leave their phones at home!!" A netizen stated, “Let them be please!!"

Last month, Janhvi Kapoor celebrated her birthday with Shikhar. The actress was spotted heading for her flight with Boney Kapoor, Kushi Kapoor and Shikhar for the same. Shikhar and Janhvi reportedly dated in the past, but called they called it quits after a brief period of time. The actress sparked rumours of rekindling their romance after holidayed in Maldives together. Prior to this, Shikhar made his first public appearance with Janhvi’s father Boney Kapoor at Anil Kapoor’s birthday bash. Shikhar was seen blushing as Boney put his hand on his shoulder while posing for the paparazzi stationed outside Anil Kapoor’s residence.

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor had a memorable year at the movies last year. She was seen in Good Luck Jerry last year, playing the role of Jerry. Her performance was praised by all. She then starred in Mili and showed her versatility as an actor.

Janhvi will next be seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi will Rajkummar Rao. This will mark their second collaboration after Roohi. The film will also star Abhishek Banerjee, Kumud Mishra, Zarina Wahab, Rajesh Sharma, and many more. The film will be based on the life of former India captain and cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. She also has Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal with Varun Dhawan under her kitty.

