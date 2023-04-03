Home » Movies » Janhvi Kapoor and Rumoured BF Shikhar Pahariya Sport Ethnic Outfits As They Visit Tirupati Balaji; Watch

April 03, 2023

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya's dating rumours have been making headlines for quite some time now. The two are often snapped together.

Last Updated: April 03, 2023, 12:59 IST

Mumbai, India

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya were also accompanied by former's sister Khushi Kapoor.
Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya were also accompanied by former's sister Khushi Kapoor.

Janhvi Kapoor visited the Tirupati Balaji temple on Monday. She was also accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. In a video that has now surfaced on social media, Janhvi and Shikhar can be seen seeking blessings at the sacred temple.

Janhvi and Shikhar sported traditional outfits as they visited the temple. While the Mili actress decked up in a pink and green saree, Shikhar wore a white dhoti and paired it with a red stole. In a video shared by the news agency ANI, Janhvi’s sister Khushi Kapoor can also be seen in the temple premises. Watch the video here:

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya’s dating rumours have been making headlines for quite some time now. The two are often snapped together. However, they have so far neither confirmed nor denied their dating rumours. Recently, Janhvi and Shikhar also attended the NMACC launch event in Mumbai when a video of the two surfaced on social media in which they were seen busy with their phones.

Last month, Janhvi also celebrated her birthday with Shikhar when they were spotted heading for a vacation with Boney Kapoor and Kushi Kapoor. Shikhar also made his first public appearance with Janhvi’s father Boney Kapoor at Anil Kapoor’s birthday bash. He was seen blushing as Boney put his hand on his shoulder while posing for the paparazzi.

Reportedly, Janhvi and Shikhar also dated in the past. However, they called it quits after some time.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi along with Rajkummar Rao. This will mark their second collaboration after Roohi. The film is based on the life of former India captain and cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Besides this, Janhvi also has Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal with Varun Dhawan in her pipeline. She will also be making her Telugu debut with NTR 30.

first published: April 03, 2023, 12:59 IST
last updated: April 03, 2023, 12:59 IST
