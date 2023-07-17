Janhvi Kapoor and Rumoured BF Shikhar Pahariya Twin In White As They Visit Arjun Kapoor's House; Watch

Janhvi Kapoor has been making headlines not only for her films but also for her romantic life. Last year, she started being seen again with Shikhar Pahariya, the grandson of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushilkumar Shinde, whom she had previously dated. After parting ways, they are frequently seen together and recent reports suggest that they have rekindled their relationship. In April, Janhvi and Shikhar were also spotted offering prayers at the Tirupati Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh.

On Sunday, the duo was spotted, twinning in white as they made their way out of Janhvi’s brother Arjun Kapoor’s residence. While Janhvi spotted a little white dress, Shikhar opted for smart casuals in a white shirt. The actress, who will soon share the screen with Varun Dhawan in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal, smiled coyly and waved at the paps, while Shikhar buried his face in his phone. Check out the video here:

On Thursday, Janhvi Kapoor set social media ablaze with her latest photos. The actress took to Instagram and shared sizzling pictures that left fans in awe. It didn’t take long for the photos to go viral, and fans couldn’t help but shower her with praise. However, it was Shikhar Pahariya, whose comment caught everyone’s attention. Shikhar dropped heart-eyed emojis in the comment section.