Janhvi Kapoor And Varun Dhawan's Bawaal To Have A Grand Premiere At Eiffel Tower; Deets Inside

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s much-awaited film Bawaal which was initially planned for a theatrical release will now be following the OTT route. While an official announcement on the same is awaited, rumours are rife that the makers are going to skip theatrical release and let the romantic drama be released on Amazon Prime Video. As July inches closer, the makers have started planning promotions. Following that trajectory, the latest development around the film states that Bawaal is going to be the first Indian film to get a premiere at Eiffel Tower.

As per sources close to the entertainment portal PinkVilla,"Bawaal will be the first Indian Film to have its premiere at the Eiffel Tower. The premiere will take place at the exquisite Salle Gustave Eiffel, offering a panoramic view of the city of love as the backdrop. Apart from Varun, Janhvi, Sajid, and Nitesh, the premiere will be attended by movie enthusiasts and French delegates, making it one of the biggest premieres for an Indian film,"

The makers of the film are keen to pander to a more global audience,"Bawaal has a symbolic reference to Paris. The makers have extensively shot some of the key portions in Paris, and the city acts like a character in this tale. The film is essentially a love story with references to World War 2 and the makers are ready to premiere the film in the city of love," the source further shared.