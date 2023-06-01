Trends :Zara Hatke Zara BachkeSchool Of Lies ReviewMumbaikar ReviewSpider Man ReviewUrvashi Rautela
Home » Movies » Janhvi Kapoor Brutally Trolled Again For Her Travel Pillow But She Doesn't Seem To Give a Damn, Watch

Janhvi Kapoor Brutally Trolled Again For Her Travel Pillow But She Doesn't Seem To Give a Damn, Watch

Janhvi Kapoor's big travel pillow has caught everyone's attention yet again. She returned to Mumbai on Wednesday night with her pillow in her hand.

Advertisement

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: June 01, 2023, 09:36 IST

Mumbai, India

Janhvi Kapoor grabs eyeballs with her travel pillow. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)
Janhvi Kapoor grabs eyeballs with her travel pillow. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor was trolled a few days ago after she was spotted carrying a massive pillow for her flight. A trend has been around for a while now, with stars like BTS singer Jin and Aamir Khan spotted with their pillows at the airport. However, not everyone is impressed with the trend. The actress is subjected to trolling yet again as she was spotted with the pillow.

This time around, she was seen making her way back to Mumbai. Dressed in comfy grey pyjamas and oversized tee, Janhvi very proudly carried the pillow in her hand. However, not everyone on social media was impressed. Many took to the comments sections of videos featuring Janhvi and her pillow, and made fun of her.

“Ab ye kya drama h Bollywood ka," a user asked. Accha uske pass he pillow, me idhar kabse dhoond raha hoon, batake to jana tha yaar," another added. “When they ask what’s your weekend plan," a third user joked. “Hum agar yesa kuch karte to log bolte ghr valone ghar se nikal diya kya," a fourth wrote. “Wahi pillow agr koi normal jana leke gaye to gaun wala bolke haste sab loga dekhke," a fifth person wrote.

It seems like Janhvi doesn’t care about the internet chatter around her pillow.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in GoodLuck Jerry. Janhvi is currently busy shooting for her South debut, Devara alongside Jr NTR. She has completed the shooting of Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. She recently announced a new film titled Ulajh. The film also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Meiyang Chang, Rajesh Tailang and Sachin Khedekar in key roles. Janhvi expressed excitement about being a part of the film.

RELATED NEWS
Follow us on

About the Author

Dishya SharmaDishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. Sh...Read More

first published: June 01, 2023, 09:33 IST
last updated: June 01, 2023, 09:36 IST
Read More