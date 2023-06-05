Janhvi Kapoor Enjoys Pool Time With Khushi In Dubai, Dad Boney Kapoor Calls Them ‘Water Babies’

Janhvi Kapoor is spending some quality time with her younger sister Khushi in Dubai. Their step-sister Anshula Kapoor and Dad Boney Kapoor has also accompanied them. Recently, Boney took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo with his daughters. ‘My water babies after a good swim at the pool floor of Royal Atlantis Dubai Anshula was busy having fun elsewhere ☺️.’

Both Janhvi and Khushi donned their brightest smiles as they posed with their father. While Janhvi wrapped herself in a blue and white towel, Khushi on the other hand donned a white shirt. Boney Kapoor kept it uber cool in a blue polo T-shirt.

Both Janhvi and Khushi share a close bond with Boney. Earlier in an interview with ETimes, Janhvi revealed that Boney has become a ‘close friend’ now. “A very new equation has developed between him and me. Today, I can talk to him about everything." She also shared about having no qualms in consulting Daddy Dearest on every script. “Saari industry Papa ko phone karti hai unka opinion mangne ki liye. As I have access to him, why wouldn’t I avail of it?" When asked, if she happened to like a script and he says no, to which the actress shared, “That hasn’t happened till now. Besides, after offering his advice, he leaves the financial decision to me," she quipped.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Ulajh. She will essay the role of a patriotic and dynamic Indian Foreign Service Officer. On being a part of the same, she shared“When I was approached with the script of ‘Ulajh’, it instantly attracted me because as an actor, I am constantly looking for scripts that make me break out of my comfort zone and portraying a character based in the celebrated world of the Indian Foreign Services was just that. Just as the name of the film suggests, my character and the story, has so many layers, emotions, and parameters, which is challenging and exciting at the same time."

Khushi Kapoor on the other hand, will be making her film debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. She will be seen sharing screen space with Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda.