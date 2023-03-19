Janhvi Kapoor Feels People Excepted Her to Do Glamorous Roles, Says 'I Just Felt the Need To...'

Janhvi Kapoor had quite an interesting 2022 with two back-to-back films. While her first black comedy crime film Good Luck Jerry had premiered on a popular OTT platform, her second film Mili was an official Hindi remake of the critically-acclaimed Malayalam film Helen. The actress is also gearing up to star opposite Jr NTR. While Janhvi has often essayed unconventional characters, the actress wishes fervently to play a ‘quintessential heroine’.

While speaking at the India Today 2023 Conclave, Janhvi Kapoor weighed upon unconventional characters and whether she would like to take more glamorous roles. She said, “I think a lot of it also has to do with the fact that I don’t like being put in a box. As for myself, I like to challenge myself and I like to take a route that is less predictable, learn from it, and prove to myself that I can do it."

She further explained, “If anything feels like an easier route, it would come naturally to me. To do the glamorous roles where I can come and be in two-three comedy scenes and dance. I’m dying to do those kinds of roles because I think it is a lot of fun. And I think it’s what gains a lot of popularity amongst the masses. But I feel, that’s what everyone expected me to do. So I just felt the need to do the complete opposite."

On the professional front, following the suit of essaying unconventional characters, Janhvi Kapoor along with her co-star Rajkummar Rao will be seen in the skin of a cricketer in Mr and Mrs Mahi. Apart from Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, the film will also star Abhishek Banerjee, Kumud Mishra, Zarina Wahab, Rajesh Sharma and many more. The film will be based on the life of former India captain and cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. In the movie, Rajkummar will portray the role of Mahendra while Janhvi plays Mahima. The actress also has Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal with Varun Dhawan under her kitty.

