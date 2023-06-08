Janhvi Kapoor Flaunts Her Curves In Sexy Golden Hour Photo Shoot in the Park, See Photos

Janhvi Kapoor is raising the temperatures with her sexy photo shoot. The actress, on Thursday, surprised fans by dropping a series of photos from a recent visit to the park. The Bawaal star appeared to be on a picnic date, watching the sun go down. As the golden hour took over, Janhvi decided to host a sunset shoot and boy, it was all things sexy.

Dressed in a black plunging outfit, Janhvi struck a few sultry poses for the cameras. Looking nothing less than a dream, Janhvi appeared to be soaking in the sun in the photos. Sharing the photos on Instagram, Janhvi wrote, “Golden hour 🌞."

Fans took to the comments section and showered her with praises. “Ye to apni mom se bhi zada khubsurat h yrrr," a fan wrote. “You are the true “gold" in this golden hour," added another. “Janhvi yaar you are damn starable😍❤️🔥 Appreciate your fitness," a third wrote. “Are you a magician, Janhavi? Because every time I look at you, everyone else disappears," another comment read.