Janhvi Kapoor Gets BRUTALLY Trolled For Carrying Pillow In Flight; Netizens Say ‘Sone Ka Time Nahi…’

Janhvi Kapoor, known for her impeccable style and acting skills, recently found herself at the center of a social media storm. She, who was spotted at the airport carrying a pillow, became the target of severe online trolling and criticism. Netizens expressed their disapproval, with some making comments for carrying a huge pillow.

In the video, which was shared by Viral Bhayani, we can see Janhvi carrying a pillow as she walks towards the airport. She is looking chic wearing a blue and white colour flowy dress. The Roohi actress has opted for minimalistic makeup and left her hair open. She also posed for the shutterbugs. As soon as the video went viral, fans were seen making fun of her and commenting saying that she is not getting time to sleep. One of the fans wrote, “Sone ka time nhi milta isliye kahi bhi so leti h." Another wrote, “Can’t imagine the amount of dirt and bacteria the pillow will carry on its journey through airport scans." “Kitna dukh h bechari k face pe," writes a fan.

Watch the video here:

Janhvi has consistently impressed fans and critics alike with her acting prowess and fashion choices. Known for her versatile performances in films, she has also established herself as a fashion icon, setting trends with every public appearance. Whether it’s on the silver screen or at the airport, Janhvi Kapoor continues to captivate audiences with her innate sense of style and grace. Her blue flowy dress and the way she effortlessly carried a pillow showcased her ability to merge comfort and fashion seamlessly.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in GoodLuck Jerry. Janhvi is currently busy shooting for her South debut, Devara alongside Jr NTR. She has completed the shooting of Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. She recently announced a new film titled Ulajh. The film also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Meiyang Chang, Rajesh Tailang and Sachin Khedekar in key roles. Janhvi expressed excitement about being a part of the film.