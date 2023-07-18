Janhvi Kapoor Goes Bold And Bling At Bawaal Screening; See Photos

Janhvi Kapoor chose a stunning shimmery gown with a dramatic long tail, accentuated by a plunging neckline, to grace the red carpet. Her hair was styled in loose light waves, and she went for minimal yet impactful makeup. Taking to her Instagram, Janhvi shared a series of photos. Check out the photos right here:

The trailer for Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Bawaal, a romantic drama about a couple in a troubled marriage, was released last week. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film features scenes set against the backdrop of the Second World War. While the scenes left the audience confused about the film’s plot, in a recent interview with Galatta Plus, the director Nitesh Tiwari explained he chose World War II because he wanted to “bring something fresh" to the screens.

Talking about why the film is not set during an Indian war, Nitesh said, “Rather than him teaching World War 2 in the school, he could have been teaching any of our historical stuff. My biggest thing was there is something fresh which I always crave to bring to my audience, both story-wise as well as visually."

Nitesh argued that he could not bring any new perspectives to screen for an Indian war and added, “There has been such lovely stuff which has already been done and in plenty of numbers by some of our very renowned filmmakers in our country on the historical wars which our country has been a part of. I personally felt that I would not be able to bring anything new on-screen if I were to do that."