Janhvi Kapoor Gushes Over Sister Khushi Kapoor In The Archies' New Poster; Says ‘She's A Princess’

Janhvi Kapoor cannot contain her excitement as she gushed over her sister Khushi Kapoor in the newly released poster of the highly anticipated film, The Archies. Janhvi took to her social media to share her reaction. Notable, Khushi is all set to make her debut with Zoya Akhatr’s directorial. The film will release on Netflix.

Janhvi Kapoor is very impressed with the latest poster and shared it on her Instagram story. She wrote, “Look at my baby she’s a princess!!!! I can’t wait for this I know all of you have killed it." Earlier in the day, Khushi Kapoor shared the poster and wrote, “Meet the @archiesnetflix gang Coming soon, only on @netflix_in! #TheArchiesOnNetflix." The latest poster of The Archies shows Khushi sitting on the left side next to Yuvraj Menda. She is seen in a retro look with brown, wavy hair, dressed in a peach top, printed off-white cardigan, and a grey-and-yellow checkered skirt. Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Vedang Raina are also seen posing together.

Take a look here: