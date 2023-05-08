Janhvi Kapoor Has Major Oops Moment in Skintight Gown on Red Carpet, Video Goes Viral; Watch

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor’s latest red carpet appearance has been grabbing everyone’s attention. Janhvi Kapoor looked sexy in a strapless black gown with a corseted bust and a long train as she arrived at a fashion event in Mumbai on Sunday.

However, Janhvi Kapoor seemed to struggle in her gown while posing for the paparazzi on the red carpet. Given her body-hugging outfit featured a long train, Janhvi had a tough time walking in it on the red carpet. Meanwhile, Janhvi also posed with her best friend Orhan Awatramani aka Orry on the red carpet. “Ye mera best friend hai," Orry told the paps while cutely pointing at Janhvi.

Advertisement

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor recently wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film Mr And Mrs Mahi, which marks her reunion with Rajkummar Rao after Roohi. The film is being directed by Sharan Sharma, who previously directed Janhvi in his directorial debut, the 2020 film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Janhvi Kapoor has proved her acting mettle with films like Gunjan Saxena, Mili and Goodluck Jerry. And now, she is set to make her Telugu film debut with Koratala Siva’s film, tentatively titled NTR 30. She will be featuring alongside Jr NTR as the female lead. Saif Ali Khan will feature in the role of the antagonist. Janhvi Kapoor has also reportedly signed her second Telugu film in which she will share the screen space with Akhil Akkineni. The project has been touted to be a fantasy drama and will be helmed by debutant director Anil Kumar.

Anil Kumar has earlier worked on the writing and direction teams of the Prabhas-starrer Saaho. The untitled film has been backed by production house UV Creations which is the home banner of Prabhas.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here