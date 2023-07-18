Janhvi Kapoor Leaves Fans In Splits As She Recreates Dilon Ki Doriyan Song From Bawaal; Watch

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan starrer Bawaal will be soon releasing on the digital platform this month. The actors have been keeping busy themselves with promotions. Amid this, the makers are also releasing songs from the film. Today Dilon Ki Doriyan song was released and it was loved by fans. Well, Janhvi shared a fun video on her social handle in which she recreated the song and left fans in splits.

In the video, Janhvi is looking cute in a yellow colour dress and is seen dancing with her makeup artist and other team members. Janhvi Kapoor’s cousin Rhea Kapoor and her brother and actor Arjun Kapoor have also reacted to the video. They have called it chaotic reels. Fans were also seen dropping comments. One of the fans wrote, “You are not a bawal ,you are babydoll." Another wrote, “Omg very hum saath saath hain vibes." Dilon Ki Doriyan is sung by Vishal Mishra, Zahrah S Khan and Romy. Arafat Mehmood has given the music and Tanishk Bagchi has written the song. This is the third song from the movie

“21st July ko hoga Bawaal. Lekin abhi ke liye living room mein dhamaal will have to (Bawaal may release on July 21 but we have to have fun now)," read the caption.

Watch the video here: