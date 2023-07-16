Janhvi Kapoor Looks Chic In All Denim Outfit, Varun Opts For Casuals As They Promote Bawaal; Watch

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan starrer Bawaal is all set to release on the digital platform this month. Well, ahead of its release, the lead actors are seen promoting the romantic drama on all platforms. Today, also they were papped in casual and stylish outfits as they step out to promote the film.

Janhvi opted for a denim outfit. She was looking beautiful in a short denim skirt paired with a denim crop shirt. Her ensemble perfectly highlighted her svelte figure and effortless style. Janhvi completed the look with a high ponytail and minimalistic makeup. On the other hand, Varun wore a casual shirt and jeans. His casual attire reflected his effortless charm and easy-going persona, capturing the attention of fans and fashion enthusiasts. The video was shared by Varinder Chawla.

Watch the video here

Advertisement

The video of their promotional event quickly became a sensation online, with fans swooning over Janhvi Kapoor’s chic denim avatar and praising Varun’s relaxed yet trendy style. Social media platforms were flooded with compliments. One of the fans wrote, “Hooot".