Janhvi Kapoor had quite an interesting 2022 with two back-to-back films. While her first black comedy crime film Good Luck Jerry was released on a popular OTT platform, her second movie Mili was an official Hindi remake of the critically-acclaimed Malayalam film Helen. The actress is also gearing up to star opposite Jr NTR. When not acting, Sridevi’s stellar daughter likes to slay with her glamorous looks. Her recent outing is a glaring example of that.

On Friday, Janhvi Kapoor turned heads as she attended an event in a glistening gown. The actress looked bewitching in a high-necked, full-sleeved gown with a cutout at the midriff and thigh-high slit. As she went on to strike various poses for the paparazzi, one couldn’t take their eyes off her winged eyeliner contoured cheeks, kohl applied on her eyes paired with nude lipstick and her iconic ponytail. Janhvi was definitely dressed to slay and her fashion game was on point.

However, looks like netizens were not really happy with Janhvi’s look. Reacting to her get-up, one of the netizens asked, “Aree but tumhari behen kaha hai Urfi?" Another one commented, “Aaj kal sab hi Urfi se inspire ho rahe hai. Kya baat hai!" Someone else said, “Urfi>>>She is natural and self-made. Probably she could act better than Janhvi!" A netizen wrote, “Urfi lag rahi!" Several other comments like ‘Urfi ki behen’, ‘Urfi Javed’s lite’ can be seen all over the post.

Janhvi Kapoor also took to her Instagram handle to drop a couple of pictures in the glistening outfit while posing in front of a mirror. She also posted a short video clip where she can be seen sitting at the table and silently munching something. She wrote in the caption, “Only two moods(with laughing emoji)"

On the professional front, following the suit of essaying unconventional characters, Janhvi Kapoor along with her co-star Rajkummar Rao will be seen in the skin of a cricketer in Mr and Mrs Mahi. Apart from Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, the film will also star Abhishek Banerjee, Kumud Mishra, Zarina Wahab and Rajesh Sharma among others. The actress also has Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal with Varun Dhawan under her kitty.

