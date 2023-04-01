Janhvi Kapoor Looks Hottest In Pink Bikini, Rumoured Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya Reacts

March has been quite a busy month with back-to-back shoots and work commitments for Janhvi Kapoor. However, the actress did manage to catch some time off from her schedule and escaped for a quick break. Looking back at the month, the actress has now taken to her social media handle to give a glimpse of her hectic routine.

In some of the pictures, Janhvi was seen donning a pink bikini and chilling by the pool. Another picture showed her sporting a hat on the sets of her upcoming movie Mr and Mrs Mahi. One of the photos also featured Janhvi sleeping on a couch. She also gave a glimpse of a beautiful sunset and a couple of selfies from her work day. Along with the pictures, Janhvi wrote, “from one extreme to another."

Soon after the pictures were shared, Arjun Kapoor took to the comment section and wrote, “Casually mixing work-life balance."

Not just Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi’s rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya also reacted to the photos. Taking to the comments section, he dropped a mermaid and red heart emojis. Meanwhile, many fans too dropped in heartfelt comments and gushed about her beauty.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in ‘Mili’. The survival thriller also starred Sunny Kaushal in a pivotal role. The film received a good response from the audience and critics alike. The actress will next be seen alongside Varun Dhawan in ‘Bawaal’. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film was slated to hit the theatres this October. Besides this, Janhvi also has Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao in her pipeline. It will mark her second collaboration with Rajkummar after Roohi. Janhvi will also be making her South debut opposite Jr NTR in NTR 30.

