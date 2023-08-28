Janhvi Kapoor On Her First ‘Serious’ Relationship: 'It Was Like Chup-Chup Ke Milenge'

Janhvi Kapoor, the actress known for keeping it real and wearing her heart on her sleeve, has won millions of hearts with her on-screen performance. Apart from her films, she often draws attention for her unfiltered charm. In one of the recent episodes of Tinder Swipe Ride, Janhvi Kapoor made some interesting revelations. She discussed her first “serious" boyfriend and revealed how her parents– Sridevi and Boney Kapoor did not approve of the boy.

Speaking to Kusha Kapila, Janhvi Kapoor said, “My first ever serious boyfriend was that same ‘chup-chup ke milenge’ (meet in hiding) ‘jhooth bol bol ke’ (we will lie about each other) all of that and but unfortunately that relationship ended because I had to lie so much and mom (Sridevi) and dad (Boney Kapoor) were like ‘No you will never have a boyfriend’… very conservative. And that’s when I realised that having your parents’ approval and having transparency with them makes everything so easy. It makes you feel so much more confident about your decisions." The actress also mentioned that once her mother (Sridevi) barged into her school when she found out about a crush and questioned the teachers.

Further, talking about her expectations from love, the actress expressed that Bollywood has influenced her notions a lot. “There’s a lot of fun in staring out of the window… watching the raindrops fall," mentioned Janhvi.