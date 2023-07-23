Janhvi Kapoor Pens A Heartfelt Note For Fans After Positive Reception For Bawaal; Check It Out

Janhvi Kapoor was phenomenal in the black comedy film ‘Good Luck Jerry’. Not only did the actress garner appreciation for her performance but was also hailed for her efforts to play a grey character. Similarly, her most recent film Mili has shown the actress pushing the envelope by essaying a nursing student who gets stuck in a freezer. Now the actress has been receiving immense praise for her performance in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. Reacting to all the appreciation that her film has been receiving, Janhvi Kapoor penned a heartfelt note to express her gratitude.

On Sunday, Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared several stills from the film, along with reviews and words of praises by the critics. But it was the note that caught everyone’s attention. Her caption read, “Your love has been #Bawaal ❤️‍ Nisha ko apnane ke liye, Ajju ko sudharne ke liye, humari kahaani aur kaam ko itna pyaar dene ke liye- thank you ❤️ in this race to create a perception, to compete for things and for some sort of validation- some of us are lost. And sometimes what we feel are the biggest problems, are really only our minds not allowing us to value what we have. In light of the inhuman hardships that were faced by so many through a period of history, maybe we can learn that life is fleeting; that our problems are trivial, what matters is not what you have but what you are, that sometimes we forget to value the simplest of things till we loose it, only to realise that was our one shot at true happiness. That is the heart of our #bawaal ❤️ to see so many of you having these feelings after watching our film, makes everything worth it ☺️."