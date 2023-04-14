Janhvi Kapoor Raises Temperatures In Plunging Neckline and Thigh High Slit Dress; Sexy Photos Go Viral

It is getting hotter tonight and we blame Janhvi Kapoor! The actress, on Friday evening, was seen wearing a long black dress for a sexy photo shoot and it took our breath away. Stylist Priyanka Kapadia Badani took to Instagram and shared BTS photos from the stunning shoot. The photos revealed that Janhvi’s dress featured a bold plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit.

The body-fitting outfit featured a boxed collar and a strap near her thigh. The Good Luck Jerry star matched the outfit with a pair of stone-studded heels while she left her hair open. Janhvi struck numerous poses in the dress.

The photos received much love from friends and fans. Janhvi’s cousin Rhea Kapoor dropped fire emojis. A fan joined in to add, “Too good omggggggg🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥." Several users also dropped heart and fire emojis.

Janhvi has been experimenting with her style lately. Last month, she attended a fashion awards show wearing a stunning yellow gown. She also made her way to the NMACC launch wearing stunning golden outfits.

The actress has also been making the headlines for her rumoured relationship with Shikhar Pahariya. Their dating rumours have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. Janhvi and Shikhar are often clicked together with each other during their various outings.

Janhvi also celebrated her birthday with Shikhar when they were spotted heading for a vacation with Boney Kapoor and Kushi Kapoor. Shikhar also made his first public appearance with Janhvi’s father Boney Kapoor at Anil Kapoor’s birthday bash. He was seen blushing as Boney put his hand on his shoulder while posing for the paparazzi.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in director Nitesh Tiwari’s film Bawaal co-starring Varun Dhawan. She will also be seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. The actress was last seen in Mili which was released on the OTT platform.

