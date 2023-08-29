Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan And Karan Johar Spotted At Manish Malhotra’s House; Photos

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are best friends. They often take travel trips together. On Monday night both were seen at ace designer Manish Malhotra’s house. Karan Johar was also spotted. Pictures of them have gone viral on social media. Well, looks like it was get-together night as all three were dressed in cool casuals.

In the photos, shared by Viral Bhayani, we can Janhvi Kapoor wearing a black dress and being busy on the phone. She did not look at the camera as her car passed by. Sara Ali Khan smile at the camera and Karan Johar also poses for the shutterbugs. Sara Ali Khan opted for a printed green outfit. Meanwhile, Karan Johar was also spotted and was seen in a quirky printed shirt.

Take a look at the photos here:

Advertisement

Recently, Manish Malhotra shared lovely pictures with Kriti Sanon as she celebrated her National Award win for Best Actress for Mimi. The pictures also featured Dinesh Vijan, Varun Sharma, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Mukesh Chhabra, Nitesh Tiwari, and Laxman Utekar, among others.

Advertisement

On Monday, Janhvi Kapoor and her rumorued boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya were also spotted at the Tirumala temple in Tirupati. She was seen sporting a simple saree look. In the video, Janhvi could first be seen exiting the temple with her hands folded in prayer. She was then followed by Shikhar close behind. The rumored couple then paid their respect to the temple’s deities by touching their heads on the ground.

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal opposite Varun Dhawan. She played Varun’s wife Nisha in the film, who is an epilepsy patient. Varun and Janhvi’s characters navigate through the realities of their relationship while honeymooning in Europe. The film received mixed reviews from fans and critics alike. Janhvi is now gearing up for her debut in Telugu cinema with Koratala Siva’s directorial venture Devara with Jr. NTR, Saif Ali Khan and Prakash Raj. She will also be seen starring opposite Rajkummar Rao in the film Mr and Mrs Mahi. The film is based on the life of former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and is directed by Sharan Sharma.