Janhvi Kapoor Says She Gets Love From South Due To Sridevi: 'It Feels Overwhelming'

Janhvi Kapoor has come a long way in showbiz. It’s been 5 years since her debut with the movie Dhadak and the actress has now created a niche for herself with some strong women-centric films to her credit. The actress is currently basking in the success of her recently released film Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. And now she will soon be making her debut in South industry. Revisiting her career, the actress recently shared she’s been getting a lot of love from the South film industry, and that it feels like ‘homecoming’ to her primarily because of her mom Sridevi’s contribution to that industry.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Janhvi shared, “Honestly, mera nervous or anxious hone ka quota maine Dhadak ke sath hi shayad khatam kar liya (I stopped being nervous or anxious after Dhadak). But the feeling that I am getting from the South is so much love. Woh log jis tarah se aapko apnate haina (The way those people accept you with open arms), honestly it feels like a homecoming; aise jab mai set pe gayi thi aise lag raha tha ki mai ghar aa rahi hu (when I went on set it felt like I was coming home)."

She further added, “It feels overwhelming, I think the sense of ownership that they have over me because of various reasons, predominantly my mom, it’s very strong. So, I feel like I need to give them that love back like I have tried very hard ki mai aap log ko bhi woh pyar wapas du koshish jaari hai toh unke sath bhi wahi karna chahti hu (I have tried very hard to give my love back to the audience here and I want to do the same with them)."

Janhvi Kapoor is all set to make her Telugu debut opposite Jr NTR in NTR 30. Speaking about the same at an event, the actress had earlier shared that she ‘prayed’ for the opportunity to work next to him. The film will be releasing in 2024.