Janhvi Kapoor Set To Play An IFS Officer In Her Next, Ulajh, Kicks Off Shoot In London; See Photo

After delivering strong women-centric films like Gunjan Saxena, Good Luck Jerry and Mili, Janhvi Kapoor is all set to step into the shoes of an IFS Officer in Ulajh. The actress recently announced her next film with Roshan Mathew and Gulshan Devaiah. Produced by Junglee Pictures, the film will be helmed by National award-winner Sudhanshu Saria. The patriotic thriller has now gone on floors in London.

Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram on Sunday and shared a picture of herself against a clapboard and wrote “#Ulajh". Speaking of the project, Janhvi had previously said, “When I was approached with the script of Ulajh, it instantly attracted me because as an actor, I am constantly looking for scripts that make me break out of my comfort zone and portraying a character based in the celebrated world of the Indian Foreign Services was just that. Just as the name of the film suggests, my character and the story, have so many layers, emotions, and parameters, which are challenging and exciting at the same time. I am thrilled for the audience to see me in this new role envisioned by Sudhanshu, who has such a fresh approach towards dealing with this genre. I am also looking forward to work with such talented co-actors and a development studio like Junglee Pictures for the first time." Gulshan Devaiah, too, is in London for the shoot and has been sharing photos from his shenanigans in the British capital.