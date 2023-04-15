Janhvi Kapoor Spelt Her Name Wrong for 8 Years Thanks to Sridevi: 'My Whole Life Has Been a Lie'

A video from when Janhvi Kapoor made an appearance on the show Social Media Star has been going viral. In the interview from 2021, the actress opened up about a quirky problem she’s faced with her name. Being a bit of an unusual spelling, Janhvi candidly admitted that she had been spelling her name wrong for a whopping eight years - all because of her dear mom, the late Sridevi. She recounted a funny anecdote about how her mom had mistakenly given her the wrong spelling of her name when she was young, and Janhvi had unknowingly followed it until the age of 12.

Recalling the story, she said, “When I was in school, I had just started learning how to spell. I genuinely didn’t know the spelling of my name. Mom (late actor Sridevi) was showering in her bathroom and I yelled out to her. ‘Mumma, how do you spell my name?’ She misspelled my name. She said J-A-N-H-A-V-I. And for some reason, I never questioned it. For eight years." She added, “We were going somewhere, I think to London, and I finally opened my passport and I was like, my whole life has been a lie!" Janhvi also shared that her friends still tease her about her name blunder, telling her to pipe down because she couldn’t even spell her own name correctly until she was 12!

Janhvi shared an incredibly close bond with her mother, and the two were often seen together at events along with Khushi. When Sridevi tragically passed away on February 24, 2021, it came as a devastating shock to her and she immersed herself in work.

On the work front, Janhvi is all set to make her debut in Telugu cinema alongside actor Jr NTR in the as-yet-untitled project helmed by filmmaker Koratala Siva. Speculations are rife that she might star opposite Ram Charan in Buchi Babu directorial. Close home, in Bollywood, she will also be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan.

