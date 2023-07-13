Janhvi Kapoor Stuns Rumoured Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya With Her Latest Hot Photos; He Reacts

Janhvi Kapoor on Thursday set social media on fire with her latest stunning photos. The actress took to her social handle and shared some sizzling pictures that left fans in awe. Well, in no time it went viral on the internet and fans were seen praising her but it was her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya’s comment which caught everyone’s attention.

In the photos, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen looking hot as she poses in stylish black colour bodycon dress. Her look has undoubtedly left fans mesmerized. She effortlessly flaunted her impeccable fashion sense. Well, she did not caption the photos but Shikhar Pahariya dropped heart-eyed emojis in the comment section. Fans also could not stop themselves from praising her looks. One of the fans wrote, “Sabse hot figure jhanvi ka hai." Another wrote, “Cute".

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya’s relationship has been the subject of much speculation and curiosity. Although the couple has remained tight-lipped about their relationship, their public interactions and social media posts have been fueling rumours and keeping fans intrigued.