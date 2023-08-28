Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirumala Temple With Rumoured BF Shikhar Pahariya; Watch

Janhvi Kapoor was recently spotted at the Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh with rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. Jahnvi looked like the spitting image of her late mother Sridevi in a purple and golden saree with her hair tied in a braid. She wore no makeup and kept her look simple for the holy visit. Meanwhile, Shikhar complemented her in a traditional white dhoti with gold detailing.

In the video, Janhvi could first be seen exiting the temple with her hands folded in prayer. She was then followed by Shikhar close behind. The rumored couple then paid their respect to the temple’s deities by touching their heads on the ground.

Advertisement

Janhvi and Shikhar were also spotted at the Tirupati Balaji temple earlier in April. They were joined by Janhvi’s younger sister Khushi Kapoor. The couple often makes headlines for their rumored relationship, but neither of them has ever confirmed or denied it.

The two reportedly dated earlier but called it quits. Shikhar is often papped with Janhvi and her family at industry and family events. However, they seem to be going steady this time. Only a few months ago, Shikhar was papped with Janhvi’s father Boney Kapoor at Anil Kapoor’s birthday party. Boney put his arms around Shikhar’s shoulders as the two posed for the cameras.