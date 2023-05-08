Janhvi Kapoor Walks The Ramp As BFF Orhan Awatramani AKA Orry Cheers On; Watch Video

Janhvi Kapoor and her BFF, socialite Orhan Awatramani, were seen together at an event in Mumbai on Sunday night. Janhvi wore a black gown by Manish Malhotra, while Orhan or Orry as he is fondly addressed as, opted for a designer blue hoodie and rugged denims. Celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared a video of the two, in which Orry can be heard saying that Kapoor is his best friend.

Janhvi made heads turn with her gorgeous strapless black gown at a fashion event on Sunday night. The gown had a corseted bust, metallic embellishments, a form-fitting silhouette, and a long train. She complemented the look with silver bracelets, rings, matching block heels, and a centre-parted ponytail. The minimalistic dewy makeup and pink lips added to her overall glamour. Janhvi strutted down the stage, rocking the black gown. While she was sashaying, her bestie Orry was filming her on his phone, yelling “Janhvi!" from his seat like a proud friend! Janhvi even winked at him.

He took to Instagram to share a video of Janhvi walking the ramp and wrote, “When your bestie walks the ramp @janhvikapoor. PS: Pls ignore my screaming (sic)." Janhvi, too, re-shared all the videos on her social media handle. Check out the post here:

Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, is a frequent guest at A-list Bollywood parties and is loved by all the star kids. He is known for his lavish and extravagant lifestyle and sartorial choices. He recently accompanied Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani to the Met Gala 2023.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Janhvi has a lineup of a few interesting projects. She will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Bawaal’ alongside Varun Dhawan. She will also be a part of ‘Mrs and Mrs Mahi’ with Rajkummar Rao.

