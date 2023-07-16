Janhvi Kapoor Wants To Do A 'Quintessential Masala Film' After Bawaal, Says 'I'm Manifesting'

Janhvi Kapoor was phenomenal in the black comedy film ‘Good Luck Jerry’. Not only did the actress garner appreciation for her performance but was also hailed for her efforts to play a grey character. Similarly, her most recent film Mili has shown the actress pushing the envelope by essaying a nursing student who gets stuck in a freezer. Now the actress is gearing up for her next big release Bawaal with none other than Varun Dhawan. While her choices of films have been unconventional so far, Janhvi Kapoor says that she still lacks a ‘quintessential masala movie’ in her life.

Speaking with PinkVilla, when the actress was asked about the reason why she hasn’t done any masala movies, Janhvi Kapoor explained,

“I think I’m really just looking and hoping and praying and manifesting that the next time you all see me on camera, it’s a masala fun film, and I’m lively and vivacious and dancing and singing and looking good and doing comedy and nakhra and all of that stuff. That’s what I’m manifesting and that’s what I want."