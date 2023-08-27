Janhvi Kapoor Was Going To Make Her Debut With Sridevi in Kalank, Boney Kapoor Reveals

Months before Janhvi Kapoor’s big Bollywood debut, her mother and veteran actress Sridevi passed away. Janhvi made her film debut with Karan Johar’s Dhadak. However, it has now been revealed that, Karan originally wanted to launch Janhvi Kapoor with the movie Kalank. In fact, he even wanted her mom Sridevi to star opposite her, for which she had ‘reluctantly agreed’.

Janhvi’s father Boney Kapoor recently revealed the same. In an interview with Etimes, he shared, “When Janhvi grew up, Karan Johar came home and expressed his desire to launch her. He wanted to make Shiddat with Janhvi which was later released as Kalank. He wanted Janhvi to play the role which was eventually played by Alia Bhatt in Kalank and he wanted Sridevi to play the role eventually played by Madhuri Dixit. Later, he decided to make Dhadak with Janhvi. Till Sridevi was alive, Kalank was called Shiddat. She had agreed to do the film reluctantly."

Boney also revealed that Sridevi had watched rushes of Dhadak when she was alive. “We had seen the rushes of Dhadak when Sridevi was alive. So, she had seen her daughter on screen. Khushi had auditioned, too, and after Janhvi’s audition, she got a scholarship at the New York Film Academy."

On February 24, 2018, Sridevi tragically passed away at the age of 54 due to accidental drowning in the bathtub of her hotel room in Dubai. Her untimely demise came as a rude shock to the entire film fraternity.