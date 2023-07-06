Janhvi Kapoor Wraps Up First Schedule of 'Ulajh', Drops Monochrome Pics From London

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor on Thursday concluded the first schedule of her upcoming film Ulajh in London. Billed as a patriotic thriller, the film is directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria and produced by Junglee Pictures. It also features Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew.

The 26-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the update with her fans and followers. “20 days of ‘Ulajh’ done. 20 more to go food for the soul," Kapoor wrote alongside a series of behind-the-scenes stills from the shoot. Check out her post here:

Set in the prestigious world of Indian Foreign Services (IFS), Ulajh follows a young IFS officer, played by Kapoor, belonging to a prominent family of patriots, who gets embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy while far from her home turf, at a career-defining post.

Devaiah and Mathew also penned their thoughts about working on the movie on their respective social media handle. “Hot. Rain. Cold. Nightshifts. Clashing Helmets. Fun. Fatigue. Spasm. Excitement. Satisfaction. Happiness. We love making movies #UlajhDiaries London Schedule Wrap! A little rest before we get up up & away with the next schedule. Looking forward!!," Devaiah wrote.