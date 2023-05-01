Janhvi Kapoor Wraps Up Mr And Mrs Mahi; Says 'Waking Up This Morning Felt Like A Rebirth...'

After starring together in the horror comedy Roohi, Rajukummar Rao and have shared a post about their reunion on their individual Instagram accounts. Both of them are all set to star in Mr And Mrs Mahi. The film is being directed by Sharan Sharma, who previously directed Janhvi in the lead role in his directorial debut, the 2020 film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

She wrote that this morning, waking up felt like a new beginning for her in many ways. She wrote in the caption, “Sharing snapshots from the shoot, Janhvi wrote, “2 years since I first picked up my bat. And now we’ve finally wrapped #MrandMrsMahi I thought I’d wake up today feeling lighter and relieved because we all gave more to this film than we thought was even possible. But I feel kind of empty. Like a blank canvas. I feel like we’ve been to war and back, and I saw so many heroes in action. @vikrant_yeligeti @abhisheknayar we would have been lost without you’ll. And i would have definitely collapsed on day 1 only @manushnandandop sir you carried us on your shoulders and made sure we reached the finish line. @anaygoswamy for making every battle look like a beautiful painting. Our entire AD team!!!! Lead by @deepu_sharma_ @sankyluthra you guys are the real heroes. You’ll never gave up, and never stepped down in moments of adversity, you’ll rose to every occasion. Fought every battle.

Advertisement

@sharanssharma you made sure, no matter how difficult things got, that none of us were compromising on our attempt at excellence. Under the burden of the worlds stress, still pushing, never settling. And along with @mehrotranikhil allowed us to find and create moments of truth and beauty. And gave me Mahima. Despite how hard it’s been, I know she has been a gift to me that’s meant more than even I’m being able to realise at this point. @rajkummar_rao I am so lucky, to have worked with you and witnessed your genius. You added magic to our film. My team ❤️ @rivieralynn @sushmitavankar for keeping me sane. For giving me strength. For lifting me up when I needed it. For having my back always. And making me look cute @priyanka.s.borkar on and off set support lol.

@karanjohar I hope we’ve made you proud! Thank you for believing in this film the way that you have. @apoorva1972 ❤️

Janhvi took to her social media handles to announce the film last year. She wrote, “Time to pad up - it’s going to be a journey of two hearts chasing a dream! Presenting #MrAndMrsMahi, coming to cinemas near you on 7th October, 2022."

Advertisement

Janhvi will be next seen in Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. She will also make her South debut with Jr NTR with a film that has been tentatively titled NTR 30.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here