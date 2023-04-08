Janhvi Kapoor's Rumoured BF Shikhar Pahariya Reacts To Her Smoking Hot Pics, Check It Out

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya have been making quite many headlines owing to their rumored romantic entanglement. While the two of them have yet to make their relationship official, they have often dropped subtle hints from time to time. Maintaining that trajectory, Shikhar Pahariya’s comment on Janhvi Kapoor’s latest post is yet another addition to that list.

On Friday, Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share some fresh pictures of herself draped in a bright yellow co-ord set designed by Gaurav Gupta. While she paired her look with minimal make-up, Janhvi Kapoor looked gorgeous and dished out fashion goals for her fans. Keeping her caption to a minimum, she used a ‘newly-hatched chick’ emoji.

Of all the fans who swarmed the comment section with compliments, Shikhar Pahariya’s comment stood out. He reacted with three heart eyes emojis and a skull emoji. Other celebs too dropped their reaction. Her sister Khushi Kapoor wrote, “Wowwww". Sharvari Wagh wrote, “Wow(with heart eye emoji)". Rhea Kapoor used a heart emoji and Shanaya Kapoor reacted with heart eye emojis. One of the fans commented, “If Kardashians were Indian, I think this what they’d look like". Someone else said,

“Bhai ye ladki meri Jaan leke hi dum legi ek din".

Last month, Janhvi Kapoor celebrated her birthday with Shikhar. The actress was spotted heading for her flight with Boney Kapoor, Kushi Kapoor and Shikhar for the same. Shikhar and Janhvi reportedly dated in the past, but they called it quits after a brief period of time. The actress sparked rumours of rekindling their romance after holidayed in Maldives together. Prior to this, Shikhar made his first public appearance with Janhvi’s father Boney Kapoor at Anil Kapoor’s birthday bash. Shikhar was seen blushing as Boney put his hand on his shoulder while posing for the paparazzi stationed outside Anil Kapoor’s residence.

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor had a memorable year at the movies last year. She was seen in Good Luck Jerry last year, playing the role of Jerry. Her performance was praised by all. She then starred in Mili and showed her versatility as an actor.

Janhvi will next be seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi will Rajkummar Rao. This will mark their second collaboration after Roohi. The film will also star Abhishek Banerjee, Kumud Mishra, Zarina Wahab, Rajesh Sharma, and many more. The film will be based on the life of former India captain and cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. She also has Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal with Varun Dhawan under her kitty.

