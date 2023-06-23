Janhvi Kapoor's Sister Khushi Kapoor Dating AP Dhillon? Singer's Latest Song Sparks Rumours

Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor is already making headlines as she is set to make her Bollywood debut with The Archies. However, there’s another reason for which the 22-year-old starkid has caught everyone’s attention.

Is Khushi Kapoor Dating AP Dhillon?

If a report by Instant Bollywood is to be believed, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter is dating Brown Munde singer AP Dhillon. Reportedly, something is ‘brewing up’ between Khushi and AP Dhillon. Their dating rumours started after Khushi’s mention in the Punjabi singer’s recent song caught everyone’s attention. In his song True Stories, AP Dhillon said, “Jadon hasse tan lage tu Khushi Kapoor.", which means, “When you laugh, you look like Khushi Kapoor."

However, it should also be noted that neither Khushi nor AP Dhillon have commented on their dating rumours as of now.

Khushi Kapoor’s Bollywood Debut - The Archies

Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor is gearing up for her Bollywood debut movie - The Archies. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, it also marks the debut of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana, and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. The Archies also stars Aditi Saigal (known by her stage name Dot), Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, and Mihir Ahuja. The story will be set in 1964 as the viewers are sucked into the world of rock & roll, pretty girls and handsome boys, friendship, freedom, love and heartbreaks.