Janhvi Kapoor's Sister Khushi Kapoor Steps Out In Mumbai Rain With Her Pet Dog; Check It Out

Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor is already making headlines as she is set to make her Bollywood debut with The Archies. Besides that, the upcoming actress also sent the internet buzzing when there were reports suggesting that she is in a relationship with AP Dhillon. Considering Khushi Kapoor is already a popular name among netizens, the star kid often gets papped whenever she heads out. Maintaining that trajectory, Khushi Kapoor was captured on Friday with her pet dog amid Mumbai rains.

The clip shared by Viral Bhayani showed Khushi Kapoor carrying her friendly pooch in one hand, as she clutched the umbrella with the other in the pouring rain. She walked towards her car with heads down before entering inside. Khushi wore a black tank top that she paired with her light brown baggy pants as well as black slippers that were apt for the rainy season.

If a report by Instant Bollywood is to be believed, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter is dating Brown Munde singer AP Dhillon. Reportedly, something is ‘brewing up’ between Khushi and AP Dhillon. Their dating rumours started after Khushi’s mention in the Punjabi singer’s recent song caught everyone’s attention. In his song True Stories, AP Dhillon said, “Jadon hasse tan lage tu Khushi Kapoor.", which means, “When you laugh, you look like Khushi Kapoor." However, it should also be noted that neither Khushi nor AP Dhillon have commented on their dating rumours as of now.