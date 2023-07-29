Japan's Minister Of Foreign Affairs Yoshimasa Hayashi Lauds 'Favourite Actor' Jr.NTR's Performance In RRR

Japan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yoshimasa Hayashi made a two-day visit to India for the Indo-Japan Forum to discuss the relations between the two countries. As part of experiencing India’s culture, he attended an exclusive screening of SS Rajamouli’s RRR in Delhi on Thursday. Expressing his admiration for Indian cinema, Hayashi not only lauded Jr. NTR’s performance in the film but also called him his favourite actor.

Jr. NTR’s ability to connect with people from all walks of life has captured the attention of millions in India and now, it seems, has garnered admirers in the political realm of Japan. AP7AM translated Hayashi’s quote, “I must say that Junior NTR’s portrayal in RRR was truly impressive. His talent and dedication to his craft are evident on the silver screen." He also appreciated Ram Charan’s character in the film.

The Minister also talked about Indian cinema’s growing recognition in Japan. A statement read, “The minister’s appreciation for NTR Jr.’s talent and popularity underscores the deep cultural connections between India and Japan and reflects the power of cinema in fostering international bonds."

“NTR Jr. has an illustrious career in the Indian film industry, particularly in Telugu cinema, where he has garnered a massive following both in India and in the world. The minister’s endorsement further highlights the actor’s global appeal and influence beyond borders," the statement added.