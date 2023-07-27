Jasleen Royal Recalls 1st Meeting With Dulquer Salmaan, 'I Could Sense He Was...' | Exclusive

Jasleen Royal recently dropped her new song titled Heeriye ft Arijit Singh and it has everyone’s attention. With almost 5 million views on YouTube in less than two days (at the time of reporting), fans are loving the new song and Jasleen’s chemistry with Dulquer Salmaan. The music video marks their first on-screen collaboration. Speaking with News18 exclusively, Jasleen recalled her first meet with the Malayalam actor and said that she could sense he was an introvert like her.

“The first time that I met him, I also take time to open up and I could sense that he is also like a little introvert. But somehow I felt comfortable knowing that he also take time," she admitted. “He was very easy (to work with), we were hectic thinking if he was going to be alright and if everything was fine for him and stuff like that. Because we all know each other (the crew) and we just wanted him to be comfortable but he was easy to deal with and very smooth (to work with)," she added.

Advertisement

The song also marks Jasleen’s first Indie song with Arijit. Speaking about it, the singer said, “I have worked with him on film songs but this is the first romantic song and I’ve always wanted to do a romantic song with Arijit. He’s so good. I asked him (if) he would like to sing a song and this is fpr an Indie thing and we’ve never done an Indie song together. (He said) just send it to me. He heard it and he replied, ‘Yes, I’m on.’ That’s so sweet of him."