Jasleen Royal Says Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra's Ranjha Not Meant To Be Wedding Song But... | Exclusive

Jasleen Royal once told us that her Shershaah song Ranjhaa was ‘rejected by quite a lot of people’ when it first came out. Now, the song not only is fetching her accolades, but a rendered version of it also made its place at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding. With that, Jasleen has also cemented her place as one of the go-to singers in Bollywood for weddings. From Anushka Sharma’s bridal entry song to Kiara Advani and Hansika Motwani, weddings seem to be incomplete without the 31-year-old singer.

In an exclusive conversation with News18.com, we asked her about her songs being used in celebrity weddings and she said it makes her happy to be a part of people’s special day. The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan singer also spoke about her performance at the Royal Stag Boombox, among many other things.

Excerpts:

Tell us about Royal Stag Boombox and your performance.

I am very excited about this collaboration and I think it’s a sign from the universe that I really belong with Royal Stag Boombox and I can own it. I am quite happy about it. I am doing my songs like Kho Gaye Hum Kaha, Ranjha and Love You Zindagi. I am happy to have these songs that have gotten so much love from everybody. Kho Gaye Hum Kaha is one of the songs which really really connects with the youth and we’ll also be giving a very special preview of the song we have done for Royal Stag Boombox, so I am really excited to reveal that and see what the reaction is going to be like.

What do you think about the music taste of the younger generation and what kind of music do they prefer?

I really can’t pinpoint it like that because people are listening to different kinds of songs like Kesariya, and Ranjha and music from artists like AP Dhillon and King so I think a good song is a good song and it connects with everybody. Even with Qala’s music, is a very old-school kind of composition even then people loved it.

How do you keep up with the music trends?

I like to stick to melodies because I think they are timeless.

Your songs have been used by several celebs as their wedding songs. How does that make you feel?

See, Din Shagna Da was obviously a wedding song but Ranjha was never intended to be a wedding song and I am so happy that now it’s become another wedding anthem. Recently, I did this Tamil song for Hansika Motwani and that was also used for her wedding, so I am like wow! Being a Punjabi who does a lot of Punjabi songs, I got the opportunity to do a Tamil song which went on to become a wedding song, so it’s all a great coincidence. I am so happy to be a part of such a special day in people’s lives and their happiness just rubs off on me and that makes me really happy.

What are your thoughts on the trend of remixes and remakes of iconic songs?

I’m not a fan of those.

How does an Oscar win for an Indian song help musicians back home?

Oh, it’s amazing. Like, I’ve always been a fan of M.M. Keeravani. I have been following his music since I was a kid because I have a habit of checking who has composed which song. He’s done too many iconic songs and I felt very, very happy that he got his view. It also puts India’s music on the map. It opens us to a wider global acceptance and audience so I think which is great. It’s amazing for all of us. Like, I remember when Ranjha made it to the Billboard Top 200, I thought to myself- wow, like, I didn’t expect it to do that. So it’s obviously great.

