Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni's Romantic Dance At Krishna Mukherjee's Sangeet Makes Fans Scream 'Shaadi Karlo'

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni’s love story is o secret. The two stars confessed their feelings for each other in Bigg Boss 14 house and since then, they have become everyone’s favourite. From attending parties to stepping out on dinner dates and celebrating festivals; Jasmin and Ali do it all together. Recently, the two actors attended their actress-friend Krishna Mukherjee’s sangeet ceremony when they left everyone in complete awe once again.

A video from Krishna Mukherjee’s sangeet ceremony has surfaced on social media in which Jasmin and Aly can be seen grooving to the song ‘Jhaanjhar’. While Jasmin sported a golden sharara, Aly also looked charming as always in a green blazer, white shirt and a bow. Their chemistry and romantic moves speak of the love they share.

Soon after the video surfaced online, fans reacted to it and showered love on their favourite television couple. “It feels like they are enjoying in their own wedding functions!♾now in near future we can’t wait to see them actually dancing in their own ceremony," one of the fans wrote. “Can’t wait for #Jasly marriage," amother comment read. A third user shared, “The unrehearsed performed, yet the best one.!!! The comfort, chemistry, understanding, love, everything is so eye-soothing & clearly visible.!!!"

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni made their romantic relationship official on Bigg Boss 14. Last year, rumours of the two actors planning to tie the knot soon also made headlines. However, Jasmin later quashed those rumours and said she’ll inform all if something like that is to happen.

“Honestly, we don’t discuss marriage, we only discuss work and at this stage of our careers, work is a priority for both of us. When marriage has to happen, it will happen. Right now, we are concentrating on our work. I am not thinking of marriage for the next four-five years," she told E-Times.

